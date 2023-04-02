Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is speaking out about his battle with depression for the first time since checking himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

Speaking with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, the senator opened up about what led him to check himself in for treatment.

“I had stopped leaving my bed,” Fetterman said. “I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging most things that I love in my life.”

Fetterman clarified that he did not consider self-harm, but described himself as “indifferent” about living.

“As it was described to me, you were agnostic about the question of living or not at that time?” Pauley said.

“Yeah. Well, I never had any self-harm, but I was indifferent, though,” Fetterman said. “If the doctor said, ‘Gee, you have 18 months to live,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah. Okay, well, that’s how things go.'”

According to Pauley, doctors at Walter Reed — where the interview was conducted — discovered Fetterman serious hearing deficit which the way his brain now processes speech, following his stroke last May.

“When I talk, what do you hear?” Pauley asked.

“I hear you talking,” Fetterman said. “And I can understand much of what you’re saying. But my hearing has a deficiency that makes it difficult for me to fully understand 100 percent of it.”

“At some point you described what you hear as, like, Charlie Brown’s teacher?”

“That was more months and months ago,” Fetterman said. “But right now captioning is helpful for me.”

Watch above, via CBS.

