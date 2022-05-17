John Fetterman Wins Democratic Nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily won on Tuesday the Democratic nomination for the Senate race in the state in November, NBC News has projected.

He defeated Rep. Connor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Alex Khalil.

He will face either former TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz, businessman David McCormick, or right-wing commentator Kathy Barnette. The winner will succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

Fetterman had been the frontrunner throughout the primary race.

Fetterman will not be at his victory party due to him being in the hospital, where he received a pacemaker on Tuesday. It will “protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke,” according to his campaign. He suffered the stroke on Friday that was caused by atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

According to the Mayo Clinic,

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart. A-fib increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. During atrial fibrillation, the heart’s upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly — out of sync with the lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart. For many people, A-fib may have no symptoms. However, A-fib may cause a fast, pounding heartbeat (palpitations), shortness of breath or weakness.

The hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman has made a name for himself coming across as a progressive, but working class, candidate.

The general election is expected to be a closely-watched toss-up race that could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

