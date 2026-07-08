Graham Platner Could End Campaign Today, Sources Tell CNN

Disgraced Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner could end his campaign Wednesday, sources told CNN.

Citing a source “close to the campaign,” CNN reported the scandal-scarred Platner was set to meet with advisor Morris Katz Wednesday.

He would announce any exit from the race via a video — but the message had not been taped as of Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

“This could – and should – end today. We’ll see if it does,” the campaign source told CNN.

The report comes as a top Maine Democrat claimed Platner and his team were “trying to put their thumb on the scale” and choose his replacement.

Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson said in a video Platner should go — and said officials are searching for someone else to take on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

The controversial Platner had the vocal backing of numerous high profile Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), even after ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield accused him of getting physical with her during their relationship. Platner denied the allegations.

Platner also has a history of controversial Reddit posts and has also repeatedly denied knowing his controversial chest tattoo had Nazi links.

The campaign imploded Monday, after a bombshell Politico report in which former girlfriend Jenny Racicot told the outlet a drunk Platner had forced his way into her home in 2021 and allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her pleas to stop.

Platner sternly denied the Racicot allegations in a video recording posted to X, calling them “troubling, serious, and false.”

But the Racicot allegation was enough to push Sanders and other Democrats to call on Platner to step down.

Sanders issued a statement Tuesday saying he’d told Platner it was time to exit.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside,” according to the statement.

Platner’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the CNN report.

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