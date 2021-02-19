Johns Hopkins Doctor Predicts Covid ‘Will Be Mostly Gone By April’

A Johns Hopkins doctor believes that Covid-19 will be “mostly gone” two months from now.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal on Friday, Dr. Marty Makary — a surgeon and a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health — argues that there are actually many more than the 28 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., possibly as much as 6.5 times more than that number. Between that group, and the roughly 15 percent of the country which has already received one dose of the vaccine, Makary argues that much of the nation is already protected from the virus.

“There is reason to think the country is racing toward an extremely low level of infection,” Makary wrote. “As more people have been infected, most of whom have mild or no symptoms, there are fewer Americans left to be infected. At the current trajectory, I expect Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life.”

Makary appeared on Fox News, Friday, to expand on his column — claiming that the U.S. has been over-reliant on antibody tests as a gauge to determine who has had the virus.

“There’s a 76 percent reduction in daily cases over the last six weeks,” Makary said. “You, as a scientist, have to ask why. And we cannot explain that by vaccinated immunity. We can’t explain it by a sudden change in behavior. It’s natural immunity, and it’s now over 50 percent of the population.”

The doctor acknowledged the reluctance of many scientists to publicly acknowledge his conclusions, and chalked it up to public health experts not wanting Americans to get complacent in their mitigation efforts, and possibly not take the vaccines. Indeed, during a briefing Wednesday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky attributed the current decline to a lack of travel and large gatherings after the holidays, and said that the U.S. has not vaccinated nearly enough people yet to achieve herd immunity.

“[W]e’re not at the place where we believe that the current level of vaccination is what is driving down the current level of disease,” Wallensky said. “We believe that much of the surge of disease happened related to the holidays, related to travel. And so we believe that now we’re coming down from that. So I would articulate really loudly that if you’re relying on our current level of vaccination rather than the other mitigation efforts to get us to remain low, that we shouldn’t rest in that comfort.”

