Sen. Jon Tester Erupts at Republicans for ‘Bullsh*t’ Opposition to 1/6 Commission: ‘We’ve Got to Get to the Bottom of This Sh*t’

Senate Democrats have become increasingly frustrated by the unwillingness of most Republicans to approve a measure creating an independent commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol riot. The House approved the formation of a bipartisan, 9/11 commission-style panel earlier this month with 35 Republicans joining a unified Democratic caucus in voting yes.

On Thursday, it appeared Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who’d been personally whipping his conference against the commission, had mustered the votes necessary to block its approval. The development didn’t sit well with some Democrats.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this shit,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) told Politico. “Jesus. It’s a nonpartisan investigation of what happened. And if it’s because they’re afraid of Trump then they need to get out of office. It’s bullshit. You make tough decisions in this office or you shouldn’t be here.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued expressed a similar (albeit expletive-free) frustration in a statement issued Thursday morning. “There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” read the statement. “Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear.”

Democrats could eliminate the Senate’s filibuster in order to approve the commission with a simple majority vote, but Manchin is staunchly opposed to doing so.

Asked on Thursday by CNN’s Manu Raju about it, Manchin said, “I’m not ready to destroy our government. I’m not ready to destroy our government, no.”

CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported on Thursday the extent to which McConnell had gone in an effort to derail a commission. She said the minority leader “is taking arm-twisting to a whole new level” to prevent its formation.

“[W]e are told that in the last 24 hours that McConnell has doubled down, started reaching out to particular senators he was afraid might be wavering, and ask them to vote against the commission ‘as a personal favor.’”

McConnell has called the idea of a commission “a purely political exercise.”

