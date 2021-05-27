Matt Gaetz Floats Presidential Aspirations In Bizarre Apparent Attempt to Distract From Creepy Sex Scandal

Pay no attention to the sex scandal behind the curtain! Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) seems to be attempting his own Wizard of Oz-type distraction strategy, traveling the country with fellow Trumplican loudmouth Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and floating aspirations of running for President in 2024.

Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County Tax Collector Gaetz called his “wingman,” pled guilty earlier this month to six charges out of a 33-count federal indictment that included a sex trafficking scheme involving a girl who was only 17 years old at the time. Among Greenberg’s admissions in his stunning 86-page plea agreement are that he paid for sex with that underage girl, gave her illegal drugs, and “introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her.

There has been widespread speculation that the “other adult men” includes Gaetz and other prominent Florida political figures. The news last week that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is reportedly cooperating with federal investigators just added more fuel to the fire.

None of these troubles have put a noticeable damper on Gaetz’s spirit, who’s not only been a loud and boisterous presence at the “America First” rallies with Greene (dealing with her own recurring issues causing herself trouble with her own words), he’s been joking about the scandal during his remarks.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not yet been charged with a crime.

He did, however, freely admit to eyeing the White House in 2024 — provided that former President Donald Trump doesn’t toss a red hat into the ring.

“I support Donald Trump for president,” Gaetz said in a text message to a reporter with the New York Post. “I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will, [but] if Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

The Post noted that Gaetz had not yet formed an exploratory committee for 2024. A review of the Federal Election Commission’s online campaign finance database confirmed that Gaetz has not formed any sort of presidential committee, exploratory or otherwise. The only federal committee registered to him relates to his current congressional seat, Friends of Matt Gaetz, raising fund for his upcoming re-election bid in 2022.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.