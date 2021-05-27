Fox’s The Five just can’t be stopped. Fox News’ late-afternoon ratings juggernaut – which said goodbye to longtime liberal co-host Juan Williams – not only won its timeslot in Wednesday ratings, but topped nearly all cable news programming across the board, according to Nielsen data.

With nearly 2.6 million total viewers and 402,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, The Five was first at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The second hour of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace was second in total viewers, with 1.44 million, and third in the demo, with 140,000. The second hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper on CNN was third in total viewers, with 857,000, and second in the demo, with 226,000.

The Five couldn’t quite top Fox News favorite Tucker Carlson, whose Tucker Carlson Tonight was first in cable news ratings Wednesday with 2.75 million total viewers and 438,000 in the demo. The Five was second, with nearly 2.6 million total viewers and 402,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was third in total viewers, with 2.45 million, and fourth in the demo, with 348,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.37 million, and third in the demo, with 366,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth, with 2.11 million total viewers and 341,000 in the demo.

In total day, Fox News was first with nearly 1.5 million total viewers and 254,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.16 million, and third in the demo, with 138,000. CNN was third, with 692,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 171,000.

In prime time, Fox topped the competition with 2.41 million total viewers and 382,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.89 million total viewers and 248,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 925,000 total viewers and 234,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning with 1.21 million total viewers and 214,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.03 million total viewers, and 116,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 443,000 total viewers and 100,000 in the demo.

