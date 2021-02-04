Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addressed her espousal of conspiracy theories regarding 9/11 and school shootings on the House floor Thursday, ahead of a House vote that could strip her of committee assignments.

“School shootings are absolutely real,” Greene said, addressing her previous comments that massacres in Parkland and Newtown were staged.

“I also want to tell you, 9/11 absolutely happened,” she added, addressing her past comments doubting that a plane struck the Pentagon.

“It’s a tragedy for anyone to say it didn’t happen. And so that I definitely want to tell you. I do not believe that it’s fake.”

Greene added that the comments she is under fire for preceded her run to represent Georgia in the House.

“I never said once during my entire campaign, ‘QAnon,'” she parsed.

In a YouTube video posted in 2017 and since deleted, Greene expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it,” she said.

After the quasi-mea culpa on the House floor, Greene turned her fire towards media.

“Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon, of presenting truth and lies to divide us?” she asked.

She further called for an end to division and hatred, which has something of an odd tone coming from someone who backed the belief that Hillary Clinton cut the face of a child and wore it as a mask.

Watch above, via CNN.

