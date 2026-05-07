‘She’s an Incredible Liar!’ Spencer Pratt’s Fiery Rant on Karen Bass Draws Scolding From Moderator in Wild LA Mayor’s Debate

Spencer Pratt, the reality television star and Republican currently running for mayor of Los Angeles, was scolded by the moderator on Wednesday during a debate against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after he called her “an incredible liar.”

Pratt and Bass clashed during the debate over the Pacific Palisades fire, which destroyed Pratt’s home in 2025.

“The Mayor Karen Bass says that a thousand firefighters were available, but there was no engines for them because of the $17 million that Chief Crowley had asked the mayor for nine weeks before, and Mayor Karen Bass denied it,” Pratt said during the debate. “So they may have been available, but they didn’t have the equipment they needed. Not to mention Janisse Quiñones, who Mayor Karen Bass put into a position of power at the LADWP, she drained both of these reservoirs that these firefighters needed to put out these fires.”

Bass responded, “He’s saying several things that are completely inaccurate. First of all, there was one reservoir that was out of commission. He is correct, a million years ago it was used for wildfires, but over the last 30, 40 years it’s been for drinking water. He talked about the winds, that is just completely inaccurate. If that were accurate, then the planes would have been able to fly.”

After Pratt shot back, “She’s an incredible liar. Everyone on their phones, Google it. 40 weather stations in the Pacific Palisades, it never went above 40 miles per hour. She is referencing the Altadena fire,” he was stopped by the debate’s moderator, who scolded him for name-calling.

“Mr. Pratt, I have to interrupt you for a minute. I have to interrupt you. No name-calling, please,” the moderator said, to which Pratt protested, “She just lied though.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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