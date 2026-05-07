Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) suggested on Thursday that Democrats like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) may be guilty of “treason” over talks with foreign countries.

Moody joined Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo and reacted to Jayapal defending herself from backlash after she admitted to speaking with the ambassador for Cuba and other nations about getting oil to Cuba despite U.S. sanctions.

“I was in conversations with the ambassadors from Mexico and some other places … trying to figure out how to get oil there,” Jayapal said in Seattle after her and a delegation visited Cuba.

“Breaking news: Members of Congress meet with ambassadors of other countries every day. That’s literally our right and responsibility,” the congresswoman wrote on X in her defense.

Breaking news: Members of Congress meet with ambassadors of other countries every day. That’s literally our right and responsibility. pic.twitter.com/zZgDdIk5zs — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 6, 2026

Moody, the former attorney general for Florida, was asked if Jayapal was in violation of the law and the senator suggested the congresswoman will likely face legal consequences.

The senator said:

Treason is outlined right there in our Constitution. You can’t give aid or comfort to enemies. It’s also a statute. Now I don’t know that — it hasn’t been used very often in our nation’s history, but — and there may be other federal statutes that apply here — but this is astounding and, by the way, she and Ilhan Omar last year went to Cuba. They just went again. This hasn’t been something that members of Congress do repeatedly. This new progressive caucus, which are basically communists, look at what they’re espousing around the nation, what they are trying to do by cracking down on businesses, government-run businesses, pushing people out of these areas, making people rely on government. That’s communism 101. They’re traveling around the world, meeting with cartel members, going to communist nations. It is unbelievable what has become of this Democratic Party. And all of the Democrats that have given these people cover should be ashamed. This ain’t your daddy’s Democrat Party anymore. This is people who believe in a different form of government. They work against and do not believe in the United States of America. And you have got to have strong senators and House members pushing back on this type of activity. I think ethics complaints will be coming. The fact that she went and met with a communist nation and try to work against the policy of the United States, at the very least, not to mention an investigation possibly criminally.

Jayapal met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other government officials during her Cuba trip.

Trump has had a tense relationship with Cuba in recent months, with him repeatedly promising action and a possible takeover of the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said recently that Cuba was being run by “incompetent communists” when asked how long a “fuel embargo” would last.

Trump imposed new sanctions against the country this week, targeting leaders responsible for “repression” in the country and its “threat” against the United States.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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