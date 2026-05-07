Karoline Leavitt Announces Birth of Daughter: ‘Enjoying Every Moment’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to social media on Thursday to announce the birth of her second child, a daughter named Viviana.

“On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt posted with a heart emoji. “She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.🙏”

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

The baby is Leavitt’s second with husband Nicholas Riccio, 60. Their son, Niko, was born in 2024.

Leavitt, 28, began her maternity leave on April 24, but returned to the podium on April 27 after the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting days prior.

The press office did not plan to appoint anyone to “formally” fill in for Leavitt, according to Politico White House bureau chief Dasha Burns, “but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press including Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet officials, or even [President Donald] Trump himself.”

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