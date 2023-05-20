‘Just Going To Keep Going’: Frustrated Jean-Pierre Dumps Fox’s Peter Doocy After Argument On Biden Getting Updates

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre moved on after Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy became argumentative about President Joe Biden’s receipt of updates on debt limit talks.

President Biden is currently attending the G7 summit in Japan as part of a trip that had to be cut short due to ongoing negotiations over the debt limit and the federal budget.

At a press briefing Friday in Hiroshima, Japan, Doocy and Jean-Pierre got into it over whether Biden should have been monitoring the tlks in the middle of the night rather than being updated at their conclusion, after which KJP remarked she was “just going to keep going” to the next reporter:

PETER DOOCY: And you just said that you’re assuming the President will be updated momentarily by the team. What was he doing for the last several hours while they were in these meetings?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, the — they were having conversations. Right? They were on the Hill, the negotiators.

PETER DOOCY: Right. And —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But how — how would he —

PETER DOOCY: And it’s the middle of the night here. I’m just curious what he did —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah, but how would he be updated if they’re still having conversations on the Hill? It just ended moments ago.

PETER DOOCY: Couldn’t he call in?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look — look, Peter —

PETER DOOCY: He just conducted —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look — wait — look, Peter —

PETER DOOCY: — the first year of his term, he conducted — because of the COVID pandemic — by video conference. Is that not possible right now?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, Peter, we’re going to give the

the space to these negotiators — the time and the space — to have these conversations. That’s what we’re going to do.

The President is going to continue to be updated regularly, daily, as he has been for the past couple of days. And that’s how we’re moving forward. That’s how we’re — we’re seeing this process.

The President has sat down twice with congressional leaders very recently to hear them out, to have a conversation, to talk about his budget, to talk about the urgency of getting — of getting the debt limit done, of Congress doing their job.

And so, he continues to — he continue to hold the line in that very — in that way.

And so, look, we’re going to have the negotiators have their conversation. They just ended their last convening, if you will, and they’re going to reconvene. I’m certain of that.

And so, the President is going to get an update from his team, as he did last night, as he’s done the last couple of days.

I’m just going to keep going. Go ahead.