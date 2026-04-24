Dianna Russini Deletes X Account in Light of Salacious New Photos with Mike Vrabel

Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini deleted her X/Twitter account Thursday hours after new photos showed her kissing New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, Page Six published photos of Vrabel and Russini at a New York bar in 2020. In one of the photos, the two appeared to be kissing one another. Additionally, witnesses told Page Six that the two “were kissing and they were all over each other.” Vrabel was married at the time, and Russini was engaged to her now-husband.

Not long after that latest Page Six report, Russini deleted her X account.

Dianna Russini just deleted her account. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 23, 2026

The deactivation likely came as a result of Russini’s account receiving a sudden surge of engagement due to users digging through old tweets.

Cheating: bad. Cheating and naming your son after him: insane. Cheating and naming your son after him then flexing about it publicly online: diabolical. pic.twitter.com/QtON7ehj5k — Swift (@SwiftYouTube_) April 23, 2026

As noted by Awful Announcing, her X account was just one part of her internet purge. Russini also took down her account on Bluesky, and her accounts on a host of other platforms have been set to private.

The saga began more than two weeks ago when Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel at a luxury resort in Arizona. The two were pictured holding hands and hugging one another, sparking rumors that they were having an affair. Both of them, however, denied the pictures showed nothing more than two friends hanging out among a larger group of friends. Witnesses claimed they were alone, though.

Days after those photos were revealed, The Athletic announced it was launching an investigation. Then, Russini announced her resignation from the outlet. In her resignation, she maintained the photos were not what the narrative was making them out to be.

This past Tuesday, Vrabel finally spoke to the media and said he had “difficult conversations” with his family and team regarding the photos. Two days later — and hours before the latest photos showing them kissing — Vrabel released a statement saying he’d seek counseling.

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