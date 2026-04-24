TMZ’s Harvey Levin Leaves Dana Bash Speechless With Reveal of Admirer Who Thinks She’s ‘So Hot’

TMZ executive director Harvey Levin left CNN’s Dana Bash speechless on Friday when he revealed one of his outlet’s Washington, D.C. correspondents thinks she’s “so hot.”

Levin joined Bash on Inside Politics to discuss the expansion of TMZ’s coverage into Washington, D.C., where reporters have been chasing down lawmakers and popping up at press briefings.

“We’re just kind of going to be who we are, and where are we going next? The Grindr party tonight,” Levin joked about TMZ being in D.C., arguing the outlet will break stories and ask their own brand of questions other reporters might not think to ask.

Reporter Jacob Wasserman joined a Pentagon briefing this week where he asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth if he got an “adrenaline rush” from extreme violence and acts of war, a question Levin noted as an example of what TMZ’s focus will be when questioning officials.

Before Levin wrapped his interview up, he revealed one of his D.C. reporters, Charlie Cotton, sees Bash as a “role model” and thinks she’s “so hot.” Bash reacted by cracking up and then literally burying her face for a moment.

“As long as we’re talking, I just want to tell you one thing. So Charlie, you know, the Australian with the long hair, I talked to him about 20 minutes ago and he said, I heard you’re doing Dana’s show and I said, yeah, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God,’ he said,’ I want to — that’s like my role model,’ he said, and, ‘I think she’s so hot.’ So I had to just convey that. Charlie’s just smitten,” a smiling Levin said as Bash hid her face from camera.

“Okay. I don’t even know what to say to that but…thank you?” Bash said.

She told Levin she’d be texting him about the “moment” he gave her on air later.

“Oh my God,” an amused Bash could be heard saying after closing out the show.

Watch above via CNN.

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