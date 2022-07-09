JUST IN: Biden Justice Department Reveals ‘Death List’ and Other Stunning Jan. 6 Investigation Details

The Department of Justice released several stunning details from its criminal probe into the actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including a “death list” and the presence of explosives in DC.

The bombshell January 6 committee hearings have focused chatter about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s criminal probe on whether former President Donald Trump could face prosecution, but Garland’s probe also continues to sweep up members of extremist groups who were involved in the attack.

And a new court filing Friday revealed new details — chilling ones. From CNN:

Among the new details in the government’s allegations is a document with the words “DEATH LIST” that the government says it found in Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell’s home through a search warrant in the weeks after January 6. The handwritten list included the name of a Georgia 2020 election official and their family member who, according to the new court filing, were both targets of “unfounded conspiracy theories that they were involved in voter fraud.” In a comment to CNN, Caldwell said “the DOJ’s claim that I sought to assassinate election workers is a 100% false and disgusting lie.” The government also alleges that at least three chapters of the Oath Keepers held training camps prior to January 6, 2021, focused on military tactics.

Members from Florida held a training session on “unconventional warfare,” while the North Carolina chapter held a training session focused on setting up “hasty ambushes,” prosecutors say. Jessica Watkins, a leader of the Ohio chapter, stated “recruits” should attend “military-style basic” training class to be “fighting fit” by Inauguration Day.

As Garland recently pointed out, his department has already charged over 800 people in connection with the attack — and he’s far from finished.

“We are proceeding with full urgency with respect, as I’ve said many times before, to hold all perpetrators who are criminally responsible for January 6 accountable, regardless of their level or their position and regardless of whether they were present at the events of January 6. We’re just going to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in June.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com