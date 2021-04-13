JUST IN: Biden Presses Putin on Election Interference & Ukraine Buildup, Proposes Summit in Latest Call

President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues like election interference, cyberattacks, and the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine, and proposed a summit between the two leaders.

According to the official White House readout of the president’s most recent call with Putin, on Tuesday morning, the pair discussed a range of issues, and Biden walked the line between forging a constructive relationship with Putin and holding him accountable for malign actions.

From The White House:

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty. President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference. President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions. President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the administration is closely watching “increasing aggression of Russian forces on the border,” and “remain in touch with Ukrainian officials at a range of levels.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]