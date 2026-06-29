Trump Spox Leavitt Blurts ‘Americans Need to Vote for This President’ in Fox News Hit

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blurted out that “Americans should vote for” President Donald Trump as she and Fox News hosts fretted about the political influence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

Trump and other Republicans have been slamming the Democratic Socialist candidates in the Democratic Party after Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier won last week.

On Monday’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt segued from the Iran deal to asking about the Mamdani-endorsed candidates who won primaries.

During her response, Leavitt sounded the alarm about the candidates, and said that’s why people “should vote for this president and Republicans”:

LEAVITT: The president will sign one that puts our nation’s interests first.

EARHARDT: And the president is saying he will meet with some people from the Democratic Socialists of America party, Zohran Mamdani, this lady who is now the front-runner, Janice, she’s the front-runner here in —

KILMEADE: Janice from Georgia.

EARHARDT: Yes, here in D.C. for mayor. Why did the president feel like that was important?

LEAVITT: Well, the president is always willing to sit down and meet with anyone. There have been countless times where I have seen elected Democrat officials in the Oval Office, Governor Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani himself. After his election, the president invited him in to have productive conversations about the future of our country. However, I know the president and many Americans are extremely concerned where — how far left the Democrat Party is moving.

You see these candidates, this is not your granddaddy’s Democrat Party. These are communists. The president is right to call them that.

They want to abolish private prisons, they want to abolish the police, they want to abolish private property. These are radical Marxist ideas that have never worked in the history of the world. And I think it’s a choice coming up between communism and common sense.

That’s how the president views it. And that’s why Americans need to vote for this president and the Republican Party and the commonsense ideals that make this the greatest nation in the history of the world.

JONES: I think this helps the president and the Republican Party during the midterms that they have decided in this Democratic Socialist, civil war, this is the new Democratic Party.

LEAVITT: It certainly is. And you see Democrat elected officials right here on Capitol Hill, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, are afraid to stand up and speak out against these radical communists who are taking over their party. It’s quite scary, but I believe in this country and our people, I think the vast majority of Americans, as proven by President Trump’s landside victory, do not believe in those radical ideologies.

They want common sense. They want strong borders. They want lower taxes.

They want safety. They want good, common sense education for our children. They don’t want communism.

Again, we’ve seen it fail all over the world. Look at what’s happening in Cuba right now. You have people in that country who would literally kill to come to the United States of America, the land of the free, to run away from those communist policies that have just failed so many people around the world.