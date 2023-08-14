JUST IN: CNN Overhauls Programming Slate Featuring Two New Prime Time Hosts

CNN has confirmed a major programming overhaul where several top news figures will get new shows while others will be shifted around for the network’s new schedule.

The network announced in a press release that Abby Phillip will be anchoring weekdays at 10:00 p.m. ET while Laura Coates will do the same for the 11:00 p.m. hour. Other highlights include new weekend shows for Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace, new shows for Victor Blackwell, Pamela Brown, and Manu Raju, and confirmation of permanent new hosts for CNN This Morning.

The release included a statement from CNN Worldwide’s leadership team, Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling.

One of CNN’s key differentiators is our deep roster of experienced journalists, reporters and storytellers. Many joined CNN early in their careers and have grown with the network throughout the years. They are extraordinarily talented and share the same CNN sensibility: versatility, determination and an inquisitive and empathetic approach to reporting the news. By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN’s position as the most trusted name in news.

CNN’s statement to the press included the followining specific announcements:

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Primetime

Abby Phillip: Abby will anchor a new primetime show out of New York, taking a smart and sharp approach to the day’s driving stories, drawing on her reporting background to present and contextualize the news across a wide range of subject matters.

Laura Coates: Laura, a New York Times Bestselling author, Chief Legal Analyst and SiriusXM Host, will anchor a new primetime show for CNN out of Washington, showcasing legal, social, political and cultural stories, leveraging her significant experience as a prosecutor and relentless pursuit of the facts to anchor lively conversations with newsmakers, thought leaders and personalities across the spectrum.

Gayle King and Charles Barkley: As previously announced, King Charles, with Gayle King and Charles Barkley, will debut later this fall on Wednesdays at 9pm as a limited series. The show will feature freewheeling, authentic and dynamic conversations, centered around the people and events shaping our culture.

Mornings and Dayside

Kasie Hunt: Kasie will now anchor Early Start, bringing more than 15 years of reporting experience covering three presidential elections and the inner workings of Washington to start every day, putting CNN in a stronger position heading into an unprecedented election season.

Phil Mattingly: Phil will join Poppy Harlow as a co-anchor of CNN This Morning, taking his extensive award-winning reporting experience covering politics, Congress and the White House to the anchor chair each morning.

Pamela Brown: Pamela will anchor a new show for CNN out of Washington, leaning on her deep D.C. connections, reporting expertise, and investigative skills to focus on the big stories of the day.

Weekends

Victor Blackwell: Victor will bring a fresh perspective on the week’s news, with a particular focus on stories affecting communities of color that impact us all. He’ll broadcast live every Saturday morning from Atlanta.

Chris Wallace: Chris will anchor a new weekly program, in addition to Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, that features a fast-paced, provocative panel of some of the country’s best reporters and influential commentators to make sense of breaking news, the latest developments in the 2024 presidential race, and set the agenda for what’s next.

Christiane Amanpour: Christiane will bring her perspective and experience as CNN’s chief international anchor to both global and US stories, delivering the world to CNN viewers.

Manu Raju: Manu will continue to cover Capitol Hill and now also anchor the Sunday edition of Inside Politics, building on his decades of experience reporting from around Washington to provide CNN’s audience with the most accurate breaking news and analysis around the top political stories sourced by the best reporters.

Alisyn Camerota: Alisyn will focus on reporting for CNN’s long-form unit, specifically on forthcoming episodes for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

NEW CNN U.S. SCHEDULE

New programming will begin rolling out in the weeks ahead. Additional details regarding launch dates to come. *Denotes new programming

Weekday, Live Daily Programming Schedule:

*5-6am ET: Early Start

*6-9am ET: CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly

9am-12pm ET: CNN News Central

12-1pm ET: Inside Politics with Dana Bash

1-3pm ET: CNN News Central

*3-4pm ET: The Bulletin with Pamela Brown

4-6pm ET: The Lead with Jake Tapper

6-7pm ET: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

7-8pm ET: Erin Burnett Out Front

8-9pm ET: Anderson Cooper 360

9-10pm ET: The Source with Kaitlan Collins

*10-11pm ET: CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip

*11-12pm ET: Laura Coates Live

In addition to the daily lineup, CNN’s weekend schedule is also getting a refresh, with new shows on Saturday mornings:

6-8am ET: CNN This Morning Weekends

*8-9am ET: First of All with Victor Blackwell

9-10am ET: Smerconish

*10-11am ET: The Chris Wallace Show

*11am-12pm ET: Christiane Amanpour

12-4pm ET: CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

4-8pm ET: CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

Additionally, on Sunday mornings, CNN fans will see a familiar lineup with the addition of a new anchor for Inside Politics Sunday:

6-9am ET: CNN This Morning Weekends

9-10am ET: State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

10-11am ET: Fareed Zakaria GPS

*11am-12pm ET: Inside Politics Sunday with Manu Raju

12-1pm ET: State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash (replay)

1-2pm ET: Fareed Zakaria GPS (replay)

2-4pm ET: CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

5-8pm ET: CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

8-9pm ET: The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper