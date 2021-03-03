Multiple sexual harassment claims and the New York state nursing home scandal appear to have caught up with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), according to one new poll.

In a just-released survey from Emerson College, the New York governor’s approval ratings are underwater — checking in at 38 percent favorable and 48 percent unfavorable. The same outfit showed 71 percent of New Yorkers backing Gov. Cuomo for his work on the coronavirus pandemic in April of 2020.

Three women have come forward to make claims against the New York governor over the past week. After the second accuser — Charlotte Bennett — went public, Cuomo released a statement of contrition.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” he said Sunday. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

Those comments did not sit well with the New York state electorate, according to Emerson. The survey found only 32 percent are satisfied with Cuomo’s response to the claims, thus far, while 42 percent are not. New Yorkers, however, are more uncertain about the allegations themselves. In all, 44 percent are unsure whether the claims are true, while 38 percent believe Cuomo is guilty and 18 percent say he is not guilty.

Opinions are far less mixed about the governor’s actions in reporting nursing home deaths. He has been heavily criticized by members of both parties for concealing information about Covid-related nursing home deaths. A total of 59 percent are unsatisfied with Cuomo’s response on that subject, against 27 percent who are satisfied.

