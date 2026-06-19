Trump WH Drops Nasty Insult on Loyalist Batya Ungar-Sargon For Calling Iran Deal ‘Humiliating’

President Donald Trump’s White House rapid response team dropped a nasty insult on MAGA loyalist and NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon on Friday in reply to Ungar-Sargon’s criticism of Trump’s Iran deal.

Ungar-Sargon shared a clip of her commentary on the network Thursday and captioned it, “VP JD Vance just brought the US to its knees with a humiliating deal weeks before our 250th birthday and he has the audacity to blame … Israel! … for the terrible situation we’re in. We’re watching the Tucker Carlsonifcation of our Vice President in real time.”

The only humiliation here is Batya desperately begging for an additional brain cell because her failing TV is show is even more irrelevant than the likes of Kaitlan Collins and Fake Tapper. Only a moron of her caliber could still doubt President Trump's leadership. https://t.co/wiLhMgJthv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 19, 2026

“The only humiliation here is Batya desperately begging for an additional brain cell because her failing TV is show is even more irrelevant than the likes of Kaitlan Collins and Fake Tapper,” wrote the Trump WH in reply, adding:

Only a moron of her caliber could still doubt President Trump’s leadership.

In the clip, Ungar-Sargon made the case for why she thinks the deal is a failure. “If this was a great deal for America and a bad deal for Israel, I would champion it because I see myself as an America-first American. The problem is that it’s an absolutely disastrous deal that has brought us to our knees weeks before our 250th birthday,” she said, adding:

This is an utter humiliation of the United States, and everybody knows it. Everybody knows it, but especially Iran knows it — they are celebrating this; they are still calling us the enemy. And while Iran celebrates this and sneers at us for totally capitulating when we had complete military superiority over them, J.D. Vance is out there criticizing Israel, making up fantasies about how it is Israel’s fault, and Israel wants Iran to be a failed state, and if only Israel would lay down its arms and allow Hezbollah to keep attacking it, there would be peace in the Middle East. It is disgusting. It is the complete Tucker Carlsonification of the Vice President of the United States, and it is utterly deplorable. The only good thing I can say about it is, if this was a dry run for Vance 2028, we sure learned a lot.

Trump’s Iran deal has sparked an outcry on both the left and the right as critics call it a surrender to Iran and warn that the U.S. is giving too many concessions in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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