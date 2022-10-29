JUST IN: Dozens ‘Crushed’ During Seoul Halloween Celebration, More Than 50 Dead

More than 50 people were killed during what is being described as a “stampede” in Seoul, South Korea during a Halloween celebration, CNN reported.

Correspondent Will Ripley reported from the ground, showing footage of the first responders handling the scene after dozens were “crushed” in a massive crowd. According to Ripley, officials have revealed 59 are dead and more than 100 are injured. Ripley reported from the district of Itaewon where the reporter said many travel from across the country for holidays like Halloween. The correspondent revealed many at the scene were still in Halloween costumes from the holiday celebration. The Halloween-themed party was mainly held outside, according to CNN.

The Associated Press also reported on the incident, revealing a many got crushed under a “large crowd” on a narrow street in the area.

From AP:

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said bodies are still being transported to the hospital and warned the death count could grow, according to AP.

Officials reported that a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a high-frequented area, and many in the oversized crowd were crushed, leading to cardiac arrest and numerous injuries. Ripley reported many “could not breathe” in the massive crowd as more and more packed into the narrow street in the busy E Taiwan nightclub district during the night’s celebration.

