Senator Chris Coons Recovering After Multi-Car Crash

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is recovering from minor injuries sustained during a multi-car crash in Delaware Sunday.

Coons was reportedly a passenger in one of several cars struck, and his office says he expects a swift recovery.

According to Coons’s office, “Earlier today, a Delaware driver experienced a medical incident and collided with several cars, including one in which Senator Coons was a passenger. Senator Coons was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The statement continued, “Senator Coons is deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where he received excellent care. He feels relieved and blessed that by all accounts no one was seriously injured during the crash.”

BREAKING: Sen. Chris Coons was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries after a car crash in Delaware, his office said in a statement. Coons is now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery, his office also confirmed. pic.twitter.com/tssOhLnrTF — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2026

The 62-year-old lawmaker is the senior Senator from Delaware, and was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

He lives in Wilmington with his wife, Annie, and the couple has three grown children.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

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