JUST IN: January 6 Committee to Make Criminal Referrals

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals, announced the committee’s chairman on Tuesday.

“We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). He said “we will” when asked if there will be such referrals, according to The Washington Examiner.

Thompson also said “that’s part of the discussion” when asked if any witnesses committed perjury, reported CNN.

Thompson did not name any names regarding who will be referred to the DOJ and who the committee believes perjured themselves.

“We’re in the process of bringing forward different recommendations to the full committee for consideration,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a committee member, according to Axios.

The committee has made referrals for former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former to the Department of Justice and the latter to the House, which passed the resolution. Both referrals had to do with contempt of Congress. Bannon was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress, convicted and sentenced a couple months ago to four months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine. Bannon is out pending as he has appealed the conviction. The Department of Justice has yet to take any action regarding Meadows.

