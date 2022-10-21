BREAKING: Steve Bannon Sentenced to Four Months in Prison for Contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon was sentenced on Friday to four months behind bars after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. He was also ordered to pay a $6,500 fine. He will not have to serve time behind bars until an appeal plays out.

The Donald Trump ally and controversial conservative pundit previously argued through his defense team that he should only be sentenced to probation. The Justice Department meanwhile recommended a six month sentence and $200,000 for the former Trump administration official defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot.

Prosecutors also accused Bannon of engaging in “violent rhetoric” against the committee through his War Room podcast, where he regularly attacks his critics.

After his guilty verdict, Bannon blasted members of the House January 6 committee for not showing up to his trial. He also reiterated his support for Trump and claimed he has not lost the “war.”

“[The jury] came to their conclusion about what was put on in the in that courtroom. But listen, in the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase, right? ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that, ever,'” he said.

Judge Carl Nichols previously declared Bannon would need to face a minimum of one month incarceration time for his contempt of Congress charges. Bannon arrived at his sentencing on Friday and was greeted by protesters shouting “traitor” and “fascist” outside the courtroom. Bannon simply waved at demonstrators and promised a “judgment day” is coming in the midterm elections.

At Friday’s sentencing, Nichols reportedly referred to the Capitol riot as “undeniably serious” and said the congressional committee has every right to investigate and call in Trump allies like Bannon, according to reporting from Law&Crime editor Adam Klasfeld.

“The January 6 Committee thus has every reason to investigate what happened that day,” the judge said, adding later that “respect for Congress” is “an important piece of our Constitutional system.”

Nichols: “Mr. Bannon, however, has not produced a single document to the committee.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 21, 2022

He also accused Bannon of not taking “responsibility” for his actions in defying the subpoena and not producing any materials for the committee.

Nichols: “As I stated earlier, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 21, 2022

