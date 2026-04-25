‘Bunch of Bigots’: Fox Star Wants Trump DOJ to Throw Book at ‘Completely Bogus’ SPLC

Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow went off on the Southern Poverty Law Center for being a “bogus group of haters” who tried to sabotage President Donald Trump’s first term by helping fund the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kudlow scorched the SLPC on Friday, days after the Justice Department indicted the SPLC on fraud charges for allegedly running a stealth years-long campaign that paid millions of dollars to hate group members.

“I hope they really bust this poverty center,” Kudlow said.

He continued, “They are a bunch of bigots, and the whole Democratic Party used that Charlotesville, Virginia flap to run on against Trump and democracy and all the rest of it. And it was completely bogus and it was set up by a bogus group of haters themselves.”

His guest, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Charlie Hurt, agreed with Kudlow as he made his end-of-segment comments. Hurt had said a moment earlier the Democratic Party was the “hate party” if you look back on American history, including being the “anti-Semitic party” and the “anti-Black party.”

That led into Kudlow going on his mini-rant against the SPLC, which Democrats and mainstream media outlets have tended to lean on for hate crime data.

As Mediaite’s Alex Griffing wrote on Friday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced 11 charges against the SPLC, ranging from bank fraud to conspiracy to money laundering. The DOJ indictment allged the group covertly paid around $3 million to informants inside some of the country’s most notorious hate groups — groups that the SPLC claimed to monitor.

The SPLC allegedly paid big bucks to informants affiliated with the United Klans of America, the National Socialist Party of America, and the “Aryan Nations-linked Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club, among others,” Fox News reported. Those payments were made between 2014 and 2023, per the DOJ.

“As the indictment describes, the SPLC was not dismantling these groups,” Blanche said on Tuesday. “It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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