LIVE STREAM: President Trump Headlines WH Correspondents Dinner — Watch Live on YouTube

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This should be interesting.

President Donald Trump is set to attend his first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since he became commander-in-chief on Saturday night, and you can watch it live via Mediaite’s YouTube channel featured at the top of this page.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman is hosting the bash, which will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The event has been highly anticipated in media circles, considering the president’s complex and often combative relationship with the mainstream press.

Trump routinely slams outlets for peddling what he deems to be “fake news” and has sued a number of them, including ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the BBC.

ABC News notably paid Trump $15 million last year after anchor George Stephanopoulos said the president was found “liable for rape”. In fact, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in civil court, which carries a different definition in New York. Trump’s $10 billion defamation case against the WSJ was recently thrown out, as was his case against the Times, while his case against the BBC is still ongoing.

And while Trump routinely squabbles with media, he also seems to love being the dominant news figure of the last decade.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins — whom Trump has publicly insulted — marveled last year at how “accessible” Trump was compared to former President Joe Biden.

“Sometimes presidents are press averse; Trump embraced the media,” Collins said. “He did it for decades as like this New York mogul, and so he just had a different approach to the press, and always has.”

Trump’s phone number is reportedly one of the easiest for reporters in Washington, D.C. to find, too. That has been reinforced lately, with Trump seemingly talking to every major outlet about the Iran war.

Trump did not attend the WHC Dinner during his first term, and he was not there last year as well. But he famously attended when President Barack Obama was in office in 2011, where Obama skewered Trump for his claims about Obama’s birth certificate being bogus and sardonically mocked him for hosting “The Apprentice.” Many have speculated those shots spurred Trump to make a real push for the White House.

It’ll be worth seeing what verbal punches Trump throws on Saturday night – and which ones he receives. Watch above at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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