JUST IN: Kamala Harris Reportedly Visiting Border This Week

After weeks of criticism from conservatives, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Politico, Harris will visit El Paso, TX on Friday along with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It will be her first visit since being chosen by President Joe Biden to lead his administration’s response to the surge of migrants at the border.

“There is no one better capable of trying to organize this,” Biden said of Harris on March 24.

In the ensuing months, Harris has come under criticism from both conservatives and progressives on the issue. The vice president has been called out by the right for not visiting the border in the months while she has been charged with responding to the surge. She dismissed a trip to the border as political theater — calling it a “grand gesture.” White House insiders were reportedly not pleased with the vice president’s comments on the subject, including those made in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt which drew much criticism.

Conversely, Harris has also gotten flak from the left for remarks she made during her trip to Guatemala earlier this month. During a news conference on June 8, Harris delivered a warning to people in the region “who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border.”

“Do not come,” she said. “Do not come.”

Politico notes that former President Donald Trump and a group of House Republicans are also set to visit the border next Wednesday.

