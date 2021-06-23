Edward Snodgrass, an Ohio Republican, who serves as a Porter Township trustee, recently admitted to voting for his deceased father in the 2020 General Election. The ballot was mailed to his father, H. Edward Snodgrass, on October 6th, a day after his passing. The younger Snodgrass then forged his father’s signature and mailed the ballot, which the local board of elections received on Oct. 15.

This development comes as former President Donald Trump continues to push the false theory of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, contributing to his loss. Still, he can point to one instance in which he was correct. Unfortunately for him, and for the Republicans who continue to push the “Big Lie,” the voters in question are fellow Republicans.

Republicans in Snodgrass’ home state and nationwide have engaged in a campaign to expose a series of baseless conspiracy theories regarding Trump’s failed reelection bid; despite Republicans across the country picking up seats in federal and local elections. One such popular conspiracy was that “millions of dead people” voted, for, President Joe Biden.

Snodgrass has provided contrasting explanations of his actions, claiming on one hand that, “I was simply trying to execute a dying man’s wishes.” While on the other hand has claimed, “I was sleep-deprived and not thinking clearly. But I’m not going to run away from it.”

Regardless of his intentions, Snodgrass has committed voted fraud, a fourth-degree felony, and is expected to plead guilty in court on July 9th. He is expected to serve a three-day prison sentence and a fine of $500, yet had he not taken the plea, he could have faced Six or more months in prison with a $5,000 fine.

