One person has been killed and three injured as police continue to search for the suspect in connection with a shooting at a medical office building at 110 W. Peachtree St., NW in Midtown.

“Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” according to Atlanta PD.

Atlanta PD tweeted that the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Fox reported that the office building is affiliated with Northside Hospital. Northside’s web site says the location offers radiation services.

CNN reported that the suspect arrived at the medical office building with his mother and looked agitated. “Something occurred and he opened fire,” CNN reported. The suspect’s mother is cooperating with police, CNN said, adding that police are looking at the medical appointment as a motive for the shooting.

Police are telling people to stay out of the area and shelter in place. They issued a BOLO and tweeted a surveillance photo of the suspect.

APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/uRIBECRQDT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

UPDATE 1:16 pm ET: The Atlanta PD have released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

UPDATE 1:31 pm ET: The Atlanta PD says one person is dead and three injured in shooting.

Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims. (2/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

