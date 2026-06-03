‘Scott Pelley’s a Stiff’: Trump Skewers Ex-60 Minutes Journo in New Interview Released Hours After Pelley’s Firing

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President Donald Trump does not sound like a man who will miss watching Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes.

The president mocked the newly fired CBS correspondent during a podcast interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine that was released on Wednesday.

“Look, Scott Pelley’s a stiff,” Trump said. “And he’s afraid. And he’s part of this gang of stupid, crooked people that don’t care about our country.”

Trump skewered Pelley after Devine brought up Pelley’s 2023 interview with ex-President Joe Biden on 60 Minutes. Devine said Pelley “covered up the edits” to make Biden look sharper than he actually was in the interview — and Trump jumped in to bash the reporter. He also seemed to allude to Pelley being on shaky ground at CBS.

“I think Scott Pelley’s got his own problems; he’s terrible,” Trump said. That was right before he called him a “stiff” who was part of a corrupt corporate press.

“I watched that interview,” Trump continued about the Pelley-Biden interview. “That interview was a joke.”

Trump then moved on to ripping ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. The president said ABC News had to pay him $16 million “because he lied about me” — referring to when Stephanopoulos repeatedly said Trump was found “liable for rape” on air. In fact, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in civil court, which carries a different definition in New York.

“He said the wrong thing,” Trump said. “We said, ‘Take it back.’ They wouldn’t take it back. And so he was forced to pay $16 million.”

As for Trump’s comments on Pelley, the podcast interview was released the morning after the new 60 Minutes executive producer, Nick Bilton, fired the 68-year-old correspondent.

Bilton canned Pelley after the latter went on a diatribe against his new boss and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss at a meeting in front of his colleagues. Pelley accused Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes during his rant.

Bilton pointed to Pelley’s rant in a termination letter.

“Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt,” Bilton wrote. “Yesterday’s performative display of hostility enacted in front of the staff instead of in a civil, private conversation demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress.”

Watch above via Pod Force One on YouTube.

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