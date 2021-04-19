New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has referred a criminal investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to State Attorney General Letitia James (D) related to Cuomo’s use of state resources to write his 2020 book about leadership.

Cuomo has faced questions over whether he used state staffers to assist with the production of his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic, since sources came forward last month making claims to that effect. Working on the book “was not optional,” one former staffer who asked to remain anonymous told the Albany Times Union. “It was considered a part of your job. Everyone knew that you did what was asked of you and opting out was never really an option.”

In a Monday letter to James, DiNapoli asked for a criminal investigation to look at any “indictable offense … including, but not limited to, in the drafting, editing, sale and promotion of the governor’s book and any related financial or business transactions.”

DiNapoli has been floated as a potential replacement for Cuomo, a three-term governor who has been battling allegations of sexual harassment and of botching data last year about nursing home deaths related to Covid-19. The state Legislature has also been pursuing Cuomo’s impeachment, while Joon Kim, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has been leading an investigation into the claims of sexual harassment on behalf of the state attorney general.

Senior Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi insisted earlier this month that Cuomo’s use of state staffers had been appropriate, saying it was “permissible and consistent with ethical requirements,” and that they had “volunteered … on their own time.”

Cuomo has declined to say how much he was paid for the book, but has said he would make the information by releasing his income tax return.

