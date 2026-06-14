President Donald Trump congratulated the New York Knicks on winning an NBA championship Saturday — and even delivered a special shout-out to one of the team’s role players.

In a post to Truth Social moments after the Knicks wrapped up their first championship season since 1973, the president praised the squad — including team owner James Dolan, a longtime friend of Trump’s.

“Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!!” Trump wrote. “What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four – Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball.”

The president went on to salute several of the players, including NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. And Trump included some special recognition for backup center Mitchell Robinson — who hinted at being a supporter of the president’s in a comment to a viral TikTok reel last week.

“Tonight, a superstar was born,” Trump said. “His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Though Trump has publicly supported the Knicks, the feeling does not seem to be mutual for many of the team’s fans. On Monday, Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York — where he was booed heavily when shown on the big screen in the arena. That night, the Knicks suffered their only loss in their last 16 games of the season, and many fans accused the president of jinxing the team.

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