JUST IN: President Biden Celebrates McCarthy’s Win — By Doing Victory Dance Over Jobs Report and Challenging Republicans

President Joe Biden congratulated newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy by bragging about the jobs report and his own legislative successes, and challenging Republicans “to govern responsibly and to ensure that we’re putting the interests of American families first.”

McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives finally culminated in victory on the fifteenth try late Friday night/Saturday morning, after failing to secure a win in fourteen consecutive votes.

Minutes after that charmed 15th vote, Biden congratulated McCarthy in a statement emailed to Mediaite:

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now. As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin. Today we learned that my plan to build an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. And that we made 2021 and 2022 the best years for job growth on record. It’s imperative that we continue that economic progress, not set it back. It is imperative that we protect Social Security and Medicare, not slash them. It is imperative that we defend our national security, not defund it. These are some of the choices before us. As the last two years show, we can do profound things for the country when we do them together. For example, this week I travelled to Kentucky to highlight the growing benefits that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing to communities all over the country. This is a time to govern responsibly and to ensure that we’re putting the interests of American families first.

—

