JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani Concedes in Court Filing He Made ‘False’ Statements About Georgia Election Workers

In a court filing, Rudy Giuliani admitted he made “false” allegations about Georgia election workers and no longer contests the outcome of the Georgia election. The filing came in response to a motion filed by election workers against Giuliani.

The statement comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be close to filing racketeering charges against former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Giuliani appeared to state that his previous comments about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who were at the center of a baseless conspiracy of stolen votes in an Atlanta voting center, were false.

The news was broken by NBC News’ Kyle Cheney on Twitter:

BREAKING overnight: Rudy Giuliani concedes in a court filing that he made “false” statements about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss and no longer contests the factual allegations in their defamation lawsuit. Details TK pic.twitter.com/HG7emDhEs7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 26, 2023

Cheney added “Rudy’s stipulation appears intended to ward off further legal pain in this long-running defamation lawsuit. Judge Howell has already sanctioned him and threatened further penalties for failing to produce docs. Rudy says his concessions mean no more discovery is needed.”

Read the fling below:

WHEREAS, Defendant Giuliani believes that he has legal defenses to this Complaint; and WHEREAS, Defendant Giuliani is desirous to avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes; now IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED, solely for the purposes of this litigation that Defendant Giuliani, for the purpose of deciding this case on the legal issues, and recognizing that all other defendants previously identified in the complaint have resolved their claims with all plaintiffs and without admitting to the truth of the allegations, hereby does not contest the following allegations: 1. Defendant Giuliani concedes solely for purposes of this litigation before this Coon and on Appeal: that Defendant Giuliani made the statements of and concerning Plaintiffs, which include all of the statements detailed in Plaintiffs Amended Complaint, ECF No. 22 at §§57-101 and he does not dispute for purposes of this litigation, that the statements carry meaning that is defamatory per se; 2. That Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of this litigation only, published those statements to third parties; 3. That Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of this litigation only, does not wiliest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and other wise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false. This stipulation does not affect Giuliani’s ability to seek setoff, offset or settlement credit, or his argument that his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions or any applicable statute of limitations, or that Giuliani’s statements, in fact, caused Plaintiffs any damages, and the amount of any alleged damages which Giuliani’s statements may have caused or any other legal defense not expressly waived by this Stipulation; 4. That Defendant Giuliani does not contest, solely for the purposes of this litigation, including on any appeal in this litigation, the factual elements of liability (subject to any retained affirmative defenses not expressly waived herein) regarding Plaintiffs’ claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress and other related tort claims. This stipulation does not affect Giuliani’s ability to seek setoff, offset or settlement credit, or his argument that his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions or any applicable statute of limitations, or that Giuliani’s conduct, in fact, caused Plaintiffs any damages, and the amount of any alleged damages Giuliani’s conduct may have caused or any other legal defense not expressly waived by this Stipulation.

