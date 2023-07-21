Georgia DA Looking to Indict Trump on ‘Sprawling Racketeering’ Charges ‘Next Month’: New Report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has “developed evidence to charge a sprawling racketeering indictment next month” against former President Donald Trump as a result of her investigation into the current 2024 GOP frontrunner’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, reported the Guardian on Friday.

Hugo Lowell, reporting from Atlanta, cited two “people briefed on the matter” in an exclusive report detailing the possibility of racketeering charges, which would be based on “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.”

“The racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show the existence of an ‘enterprise’ – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two ‘qualifying’ crimes,” Lowell explains.

The report added that while the “specific evidence was not clear” the “charge regarding influencing witnesses could include Trump’s conversations with Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger.” Trump was recorded asking Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, his losing margin in the state, in order to be declared the victor. Lowell also details the potential computer trespass charges:

For the computer trespass charge, where prosecutors would have to show that defendants used a computer or network without authority to interfere with a program or data, that would include the breach of voting machines in Coffee county, the two people said. The breach of voting machines involved a group of Trump operatives – paid by the then Trump lawyer Sidney Powell – accessing the voting machines at the county’s election office and copying sensitive voting system data.

The report notes that the copied data was then “uploaded to a password-protected site from where election deniers could download the materials as part of a misguided effort to prove the 2020 election had been rigged.”

