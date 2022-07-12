JUST IN: Trump Personally Tried to Contact a Jan. 6 Committee Witness in Effort Referred to DOJ, Cheney Says

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed in her closing statement during the latest Jan. 6 hearing Tuesday that former President Donald Trump attempted to contact a committee witness by phone – an action which has been referred to the Department of Justice.

Cheney previously warned against witness tampering by Trump allies, but had not implicated Trump personally in any such efforts before now.

“And one more item. After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings,” Cheney said.

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice,” she continued.

“Let me say one more time. We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” she said before yielding back.

During her closing statement, Cheney also previewed what the next hearing will be about:

And you will hear that Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help. This is not ambiguous. He did not call the military. His secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security. Mike Pence did all of those things. Donald Trump did not. We will walk through the events of January 6th next week, minute by minute.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com