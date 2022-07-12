‘You’re a Bunch of P*****s!’ Jan. 6 Witnesses Describe ‘UNHINGED’ Brawl in Trump Oval Office Between Team Rudy and the Sane

The January 6 Committee’s latest hearing produced shocking details about a confrontation at the White House between legal advisers to former President Donald Trump and his outside advisers pushing stolen election conspiracy theories.

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) conducted the hearing as it focused on a White House meeting that took place on December 18th, 2020, where the cast of political actors included Eric Herschmann and Pat Cipolline, who clashed with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

As Raskin put it, the meeting was “a heated and profane clash between this group and President Trump’s White House advisers who traded personal insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president and even challenges to physically fight.”

The committee aired recorded depositions from Cassidy Hutchinson and just about everyone involved in the meeting as they recalled how Cipollone and Herschmann burst in as soon as they learned about it.

Cippollone recalled he was “not happy” to see the conspiracy theorists in the room with the president. He said he turned to Byrne and thought, “I didn’t know who this guy was.”

“I don’t think any of these people were providing the president with good advice,” he said, “so I didn’t understand how they’d gotten in.”

The compilation of video testimonies told a wild story of how the meeting became increasingly heated as Cipollone and Herschmann challenged Powell, Flynn and Byrne over their theories their failure to successfully dispute the election results in court.

Cipollone recalled that the three “really sort of forcefully [were] attacking me verbally” when he demanded they produce evidence for their various claims.

“A general disregard for the importance of actually backing up what they are saying with facts,” as Cipollone described it. Herschmann added that the meeting devolved into “screaming” as he also challenged Powell.

Giuliani was also part of the Dec. 18 meeting, and in his deposition, he shared how he insulted Cipollone and Herschmann.

I’m going to categorically describe it as ‘You guys are not tough enough.’ Or maybe I put it another way. ‘You are a bunch of pussies.’ Excuse the expression. I’m almost certain the word was used.

The committee concluded this portion of the hearing by airing text messages from Hutchinson, who said the meeting was “UNHINGED.” They also included a picture she took of Mark Meadows walking Giuliani out of the White House grounds — out of fear he would wander back to the Oval Office

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com