Fox News Contributor Assures Viewers That Trump Was Not In Fact ‘Dominated’ By Xi Jinping During Handshake

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo assured viewers that President Donald Trump was not, in fact, “dominated” by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a handshake that was caught on camera.

“There is a lot of online speculation between Trump and Xi. Did you see that final handshake?” Laura Ingraham asked on Friday night’s The Ingraham Angle.

“I did see it,” Arroyo answered. “People saying Xi dominated Trump because of the handshake, but look at what Trump does. He gives the hand — Xi’s hand — a little swat to diminish whatever that dominant move was at the top. Trump is very aware in these settings of how — here he goes in for the swat — he always is very aware of these images and how those images define these historic moments. You can see him, look — the pat on the shoulder — all the dominant moves to counter Xi. I think the online commentary was a little off.”

Arroyo then brought up the “forced perspective” when Trump and Xi sat down together.

“Look at the cushions here. Trump is placed in a chair that’s visibly shorter than Xi’s,” Arroyo said. “This is the old talk show routine where the…talk-show host’s desk is always higher than his guests. Look at this. I mean, you can see the differential. Now, Trump did request that a cushion be removed, but I think it was a back cushion and not a lower one. But yes. My eye drifted to this the first time I saw it.”

“Raymond, look at how Trump’s knees are high because it’s such a low chair for him. That’s such a cheap Chinese trick there! That’s so obvious,” Ingraham said.

She continued, “The internet is running wild with the story when Xi got up from the table during the state dinner Trump peeked at his folder. It’s Trump’s own folder! So he’s not trying to like, you know, cheat and — I mean, come on!”

“The story was, you know, when Xi got up, Trump was getting a peek what was in the private dossier. Does he read Mandarin? I doubt it! It was his own briefing book.”

Watch the clip above via The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

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