JUST IN: U.S. Fighter Jets Shoot Down ANOTHER ‘High-Altitude Object’ Over Lake Huron

Here we go again. Another “high-altitude object” has been shot down over American airspace by the U.S. military.

As reported by CNN Sunday, Pentagon officials confirmed that U.S. military fighter jets had shot down another object that was flying over Lake Huron. A flying object that is unidentified, one might say. Perhaps even calling it an “unidentified flying object” might be appropriate.

It was the third one shot down during the last three days, reported CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood during Sunday’s episode of CNN Newsroom. On Saturday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed that a U.S. F-22 had shot down a “high-altitude unidentifiable object” over Canada, with the permission and cooperation of the Canadian government.

There have been ongoing reports of the military monitoring various “high-altitude objects,” and closing and reopening airspace to follow certain “anomalies,” with the White House being very vague in how they referred to these objects, avoiding specific details and even going so far as to deny these latest objects were spy balloons like the Chinese aircraft that was blasted out of the sky over the Atlantic Ocean after crossing the continental U.S.

“These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Sunday, referring to the previous objects that were flying and are yet to be identified.

This latest object was shot down over Lake Huron, between northern Michigan and Canada, Atwood told anchor Fredricka Whitfield, adding that the Pentagon had not released information confirming how exactly the object was shot down or other details, but this was part of the “incredibly heightened sense of vigilance around U.S. airspace” over the past week or so, “prompted” by the Chinese spy balloon.

Atwood highlighted tweets from several congressional representatives from Michigan, Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Jack Bergman (R-MI), who had commented on the latest “object.”

About an hour before the news broke that the object had been shot down, Slotkin tweeted that she had gotten a call from the Department of Defense and stated that “our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron,” reassuring her constituents that “all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters.”

Just got a call from @DeptofDefense — our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

According to Slotkin, the object was “downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard.” She congratulated those involved in the mission for their “great work…both in the air and back at headquarters,” and added that she was “interested in exactly what this object was and [its] purpose” and would be asking for a full briefing for Congress.

The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

2/ As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

Bergman had similar comments, tweeting that he had also been in contact with DOD and “appreciate[d] the decisive action by our fighter pilots.”

“The American people deserve far more answers than we have,” Bergman added.

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

The truth is out there, Congressman. We’ll continue to monitor this developing story.

UPDATE 4:50 pm ET: The New York Times noted the White House’s challenge in how to discuss “what at times seemed like an invasion” of UFOs, as speculation continues to build:

The latest turn in the aerial show taking place in the skies above North America comes after a helter-skelter weekend involving what at times seemed like an invasion of unidentified flying objects. The incursions seemed to become so common that Biden administration officials have found themselves issuing private assurances that there is no evidence that they involve extraterrestrial activity. But officials also acknowledge privately that the longer they are unable to provide a public explanation for the provenance of the objects, the more speculation grows.

