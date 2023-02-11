BREAKING: New ‘High-Altitude Airborne Object’ Shot Down Over Canada, First Spotted by NORAD

A short time ago North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it had “positively identified” another “high-altitude airborne object” over norther Canada. Just minutes later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it had been shot down in cooperation with the United States.

“Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities,” read a statement put out on Saturday afternoon. “NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.”

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions,” it said.

Shortly after that announcement, Trudeau tweeted that he spoke with President Joe Biden and the object had been shot down by an American F-22 Raptor

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

