BREAKING: New ‘High-Altitude Airborne Object’ Shot Down Over Canada, First Spotted by NORAD

A short time ago North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it had “positively identified” another “high-altitude airborne object” over norther Canada. Just minutes later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it had been shot down in cooperation with the United States.

“Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities,” read a statement put out on Saturday afternoon. “NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.”

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions,” it said.

Breaking: NORAD says it has spotted a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada. Full statement via @paulanewtonCNN — pic.twitter.com/W7MZaIQcLv — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 11, 2023

Shortly after that announcement, Trudeau tweeted that he spoke with President Joe Biden and the object had been shot down by an American F-22 Raptor

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

