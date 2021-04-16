A new lawsuit from the Justice Department alleges Roger Stone has nearly $2 million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The suit alleges that from 2007-2011 Stone and his wife underpaid their income taxes by $1,590,361. Furthermore, Stone allegedly was short on his 2018 tax bill by $407,036.

This is not the first time he has been in legal trouble. Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Mueller probe. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Former President Donald Trump, of course, commuted his sentence, then pardoned Stone in the waning days of his presidency.

Ari Melber pointed out that with Joe Biden in office “there is no reason to think this time Mr. Stone, as a defendant, would be likely to get a pardon.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]