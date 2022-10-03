Kamala Harris: Hurricane Ian Relief Should Include ‘Giving Resources Based on Equity’ to ‘Communities of Color’

Vice President Kamala Harris noted that Hurricane Ian relief efforts should focus on “giving resources based on equity” to “communities of color” in the aftermath of the deadly category five hurricane.

“It is our lowest-income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” Harris told actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a Democratic National Committee event on Friday.

“And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out at the same place,” she continued. “And if we want people to be at an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities and do that work.”

The following day, at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards, Harris avoided a question about her comments.

“Vice President, can you clarify what you meant about equity for hurricane relief,” asked an unidentified man, according to video obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to NBC News, at least 87 people have died due to Hurricane Ian, which hit Puerto Rico and Florida last week. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit those places this week.

Watch above via CSPAN and Fox News.

