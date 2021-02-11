‘Kangaroo Court!’ Defiant Josh Hawley Dismisses Impeachment Trial as ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Offensive to the American People’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused Senate Democrats on Thursday of overseeing a “kangaroo court” aimed at convicting former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.

“I think what we’re watching is a total kangaroo court,” Hawley said in an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “It is an illegitimate proceeding, it is unconstitutional. If you want to see the proof of that, just look at what happened last night when Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out that House managers had blatantly misquoted him. He tried to get it stricken from the record, and what ensued was chaos on the senate floor as Sen. [Patrick] Leahy (D-VT) first ordered a vote, stopped the vote in the middle because [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-NY) intervened to ask him wait a minute, don’t do the vote.”

Hawley was referencing an incident that resulted from Rep. David Cicilline’s (D-RI) characterization of a call between Lee and the former president. “Sen. Lee described it,” Cicilline said. “He had just ended a prayer with his colleagues here in the Senate chamber, and the phone rang. It was Donald Trump. Sen. Lee explains that the phone call goes something like this. ‘Hey, Tommy,’ Trump asks. Sen. Lee says, ‘This isn’t Tommy.’ He hands the phone to Sen. [Tommy] Tuberville (R-MS).

“Sen. Lee then confirmed that he stood by as Sen. Tuberville and President Trump spoke on the phone,” Cicilline added. “And on that call, Donald Trump reportedly asked Sen. Tuberville to make additional objections to the certification process.”

Lee objected to Cicilline’s description. “What I asked was — statements were attributed to me repeatedly, as to which I have personal knowledge because I am the source,” Lee said. “They are not true.”

The Senate was forced to pause the proceeding after a contentious exchange. Lee ultimately prevailed, with Cicilline’s characterization of his conversation stricken from the record.

“Total chaos and pandemonium,” Hawley added. “They are making this up as they go along. It is totally unconstitutional, and it is selfish on the part of the Democrats.”

Watch above via Fox News.

