Kara Swisher Predicts Short Reign For ‘Crown Prince’ Lachlan Murdoch — And a Sale of Fox News to Elon Musk

Podcaster Kara Swisher shared her prediction for the future of Fox Corporation and News Corp. in the wake of Rupert Murdoch stepping down as CEO.

Murdoch made the announcement on Thursday morning, naming his son, Lachlan Murdoch as his successor which sent shock waves through the media world.

“I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” Murdoch said. “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”

Swisher, a journalist steeped in the world of tech and media, previously worked for Murdoch and has been outspoken critic of the family in recent years. She’s even declared that Rupert had done “untold damage to this country and the world than any other person or company.”

Swisher took to X — the platform previously known as Twitter — to share her prediction for the future of the media empire, and even hinted at a possible future sale to Elon Musk if Lachlan’s tenure at the company were to go south.

Prediction: It will be a short reign of the crown prince — after the old man goes, the other siblings will have the con and it will all be sold off (Elon? Right leaning PE firm or media org?). https://t.co/Nkvlp2vvjS — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) September 21, 2023

“Prediction: It will be a short reign of the crown prince — after the old man goes, the other siblings will have the con and it will all be sold off (Elon? Right leaning PE firm or media org?),” Swisher wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com