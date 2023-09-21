Former President Donald Trump may have bragged about not inviting Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to his campaign events in the Hawkeye State in a fit of rage earlier this year, but he evidently feels the need to make voters think he has a close relationship with her.

In a July Truth Social post, Trump claimed that Reynolds owed him because he had “opened up the Governor position” for and “ENDORSED” her.

“Now she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!” he added.

But at an event in Iowa on Wednesday, the actions of his campaign team betrayed some regret over his tantrum. Literature handed out by them shows Trump and Reynolds standing next to each other with the latter clapping for the former.

Trump is passing out campaign literature at his events featuring Governor Kim Reynolds, whom he has repeatedly attacked and said that he does not invite to his events. Reminder: He also called the heartbeat protection law she signed in July “a terrible thing.” 📸: Source pic.twitter.com/tMRX9jAn9I — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2023

Ironically, even as Trump implicitly backtracked from his past spurning of Reynolds, the governor rebuked him over his recent assertion that to sign a ban on abortion after six weeks into law was a “terrible thing.”

“It’s never a ‘terrible thing’ to protect innocent life,” argued Reynolds on X Tuesday. “I’m proud of the fetal heartbeat bill the Iowa legislature passed and I signed in 2018 and again earlier this year.”

It’s never a “terrible thing” to protect innocent life. I’m proud of the fetal heartbeat bill the Iowa legislature passed and I signed in 2018 and again earlier this year. — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) September 19, 2023

Reynolds — who is popular in the state and coasted to 20-point reelection victory in 2022 — has attended events featuring several of the candidates for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and invited all of them to Iowa for an event last month. Trump turned down that invite.

