Kari Lake Fumes After Piers Morgan Confronts Her on Stolen Election Claims: ‘I Frankly Don’t Give a D*mn What You Think’

Failed GOP candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake went head-to-head with Piers Morgan over her ongoing claims that her 2022 election was stolen from her.

During an episode of his show Piers Morgan Uncensored last Wednesday, Morgan confronted Lake over these unfounded claims.

“There’s been no independent corroboration that there was anything fraudulent about this election. In fact, it’s pretty clear that you lost to Katie Hobbs,” Morgan said bluntly before referencing former President Donald Trump’s own widely debunked election claims.

“There’s a mountain of hard evidence. And when we presented it in our trial, the other side didn’t even dispute the evidence. They didn’t,” Lake insisted.

“We can’t continue to run elections this way. And we know that we won and we’re going to continue to fight this in a court of law,” Lake said. “And it’s really rich that you’re sitting across the pond acting like you know what happened on election day.”

“I did not see your smiling face. We had lots of international media here covering election day in Arizona. Yours is one face I didn’t see,” Lake said.

Lake told Morgan that it was ok if he was uncomfortable with her fight for fair elections.

Morgan insisted that he respected her fight but “there does come a point when for the future of democracy, you and Donald Trump have to accept at some point you lost an election. Otherwise, the entire system collapses.”

As the conversation continued, Lake claimed the topic of a stolen election was what the citizens of Arizona continue to bring up to her.

“I can’t walk 10 feet without an Arizonan saying, ‘I voted for you. Everybody I know voted for you. Our ballot was rejected on election day. Please keep fighting for us,'” Lake said.

“I’m fighting for the people of Arizona. And I don’t mean any offense to you, but I frankly don’t give a damn what you think about it. I’m fighting for the people of Arizona,” Lake insisted.

“No offense taken whatsoever,” Morgan replied with a laugh.

Lake continued to press her theories on her stolen election.

“All I know from my lofty place here in London, and I admit I wasn’t in Arizona, all I know is all the official fact-checking entities that have looked in into all the claims do not conclude that you did anything other than lose that election,” Morgan said.

“Piers, did you just fall off the turnip truck? We know about the fact checkers and we’ve seen them. This has all been revealed. Half of them are leftists working for Facebook. Let’s be real. Okay?” Lake said.

Morgan would attempt to ask Lake when she would give up her fight and accept her loss. Lake insisted a legal case was still in progress and if needed she would take it to the Supreme Court.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com