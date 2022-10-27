Katie Hobbs Blasts Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Threats’ After Campaign Office Is Burglarized

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) blamed her Republican gubernatorial rival, Kari Lake, for a break-in at her campaign headquarters.

Phoenix police officers confirmed they are investigating a Tuesday burglary at Hobbs’ campaign office, in which “items were taken from the property sometime during the night.”

“This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved,” the police department said in a statement obtained by CNN. No suspects have been identified yet, and the police have not elaborated on what kind of items were taken.

As the investigation continues, Hobbs’ team and the Arizona Democratic Party have painted Lake as responsible for the break-in, arguing that her incendiary rhetoric has fueled violent threats against them. This comes as the Hobbs and Lake campaigns head into the final stretch of a heated race for the position of governor.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years, Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” said Hobbs campaign manager Nicole DeMont. “The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials are victims of threats and intimidation tactics like this. Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable. https://t.co/NzUkHGHx3W — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022

Lake responded by calling the accusation “defamatory” and claiming that the Hobbs team’s attempt to blame her is “trying to deflect from her own abysmal campaign and the fact that you know, nobody even knows where her campaign office is.”

“This sounds like a Jussie Smollett part two,” Lake said in response to reporters’ question. “The person who broke in probably didn’t even realize it was a campaign office. It’s really sad. And the fact that you guys are running with this story, shame on you.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com