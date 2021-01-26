Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to join Fox News this month.

McEnany reached an employment agreement with the network, according to a financial disclosure report obtained by watchdog organization CREW. The disclosure lists an agreement with Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, to start work in January 2021.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite.

Before she became Trump’s final press secretary, McEnany made regular appearances on Fox as a national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. After accepting the White House position, she continued to give interviews to Fox on a regular basis while simultaneously holding the title of “Trump 2020 campaign adviser,” allowing her to pocket a salary from the White House and the campaign.

McEnany’s tenure as Trump press secretary was defined by fiery if infrequent press briefings, in which she clashed with the White House press pool and delivered regular screeds against the president’s foes.

