At a short but fiery press briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Atlantic sources that said President Donald Trump made disrespectful remarks about American soldiers who died at war before leaving without taking any questions.

“Ten sources went on the record debunking these lies, eight with first-hand knowledge, stating on the record one common truth: That this story is false. It never happened,” McEnany told reporters at the press briefing.

She then quoted two new sources who denied the claims made in the Atlantic, Derek Lyons, Counselor to the President, and former Deputy Chief of Staff and retired military officer Dan Walsh.

“I can attest to the fact that there was a bad weather call in France and that the helicopters were unable to safely make the flight,” McEnany said, quoting Walsh. “Overall, the president’s support and respect for our American troops past and present is unquestionable.”

McEnany continued to praise the president’s dedication to military veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, claiming that he’s only shown compassion and respect whenever visiting veterans and wounded warriors.

“Why would a publication abandon all journalistic integrity and publish this story?” McEnany asked. “It’s because the liberal activists at the Atlantic are uninterested in the truth and only interested in pedaling conspiracy-laden propaganda. Because here is the one truth. No one, and I mean no one, loves and cares for our servicemen and women as much as President Donald J. Trump.”

She then left without taking any questions from reporters, who challenged her claims as she departed following her very short briefing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

