White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, on Thursday, declined to answer a question from Fox News on Thursday by noting that the host’s query was best directed at the White House — the entity for which she is the chief spokesperson.

In a confounding Fox & Friends appearance that had critics googling for Hatch Act explainers, McEnany stopped by the Fox News show to spout some baseless election conspiracies.

At the top of the segment, host Brian Kilmeade tried to set aside confusion about McEnany’s appearance on behalf of President Donald Trump’s campaign. But instead, he only muddied the waters.

“She’s got a dual role,” Kilmeade said. “Here, she’s on as the Trump 2020 campaign adviser.”

The waters got choppy later in the segment, when Kilmeade referenced the comments of Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) — who pledged to “step in” to ensure President-elect Joe Biden receives daily intelligence briefings, even as the Trump campaign continues to fight the election results. Kilmeade asked McEnany whether President Trump has considered granting Biden access to the briefing.

“That would be a question more for the White House,” said McEnany — who is the chief spokesperson for the White House.

Prior to shirking her taxpayer-funded duties as White House press secretary, McEnany spread a number of unsubstantiated election fraud conspiracies. (The New York Times reported Wednesday that election officials in every single state — many of whom are Republicans — have found no evidence of voter fraud.) She also left the door open when asked whether the Trump campaign was trying to delay election certification in Republican-controlled states so that Republican electors would be appointed to — in some cases — overturn the will of their state’s voters.

“Constitutionally, that is an accurate argument,” McEnany said.

